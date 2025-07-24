Patriots Insider Reveals Reason for Receiver's Absence
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots took the field on Wednesday for their first training camp practice of 2025, one player conspicuous by his absence from the action was second-year receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.
With Polk absent from team drills for second straight day, more than a few eyebrows within Patriots Nation were raised regarding the 23-year-old’s status.
Fortunately, a Patriots insider was able to add some context for Polk’s brief hiatus from team drills.
“I’m told [Ja’Lynn] Polk passed his initial physical, then later had what is considered minor muscle tightness, so playing it cautious early,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Chosen at number 37 overall by the Pats in the 2024 NFL Draft, Polk is expected to face an intense battle for a roster spot in the coming weeks. Having not been listed on either of New England’s pre-camp injury lists, the Washington product was expected to participate in the team’s practice sessions.
Polk originally joined the Washington Huskies as a transfer from Texas Tech in 2021. Since that time, he developed into a versatile receiver, capable of winning his matchups both on the inside and the outside. In 2023, totaled 73 receptions for 1,191 yards and 10 touchdowns — logging seven 100-yard receiving games, including a standout 122-yard performance against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
During his rookie season in New England, Polk largely underwhelmed, having compiled just 87 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. Accordingly, he is expected to face strong competition in his attempt to earn a roster spot at the conclusion of training camp and preseason.
Known primarily for his skill and power at the catch point, Polk has the chance to become a solid “X’ receiver at the pro level. The 6-2, 204-pound wideout is at his best while making contested catches, especially in tight windows. He was able to thrive in Washington’s offense which featured a lot of option routes and routes based on safety leverage. Though he may lack the breakaway speed of some prospects in this year’s class, his overall versatile skillset should translate well in New England’s receiver room — if healthy.
Due to his passing his initial physical, Polk was unable to be placed on the physically unable to participate (PUP) list. As a result, his participation is expected to remain on a “day-to-day” basis. He was spotted on Thursday working on the lower field with a handful of Pats players currently on injured lists.
