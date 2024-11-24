Patriots WR Gives Fans Reason for Optimism
The New England Patriots were never going to be a playoff contender this season. However, their goal was to be a competitive football team and to show continued development throughout the course of the year.
So far, they have been able to accomplish that goal.
At this point in the season, the Patriots are a much better team than they were to start the year. Their 3-8 record may not reflect that fact, but the way they are playing certainly does.
A big reason for that development is rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He has taken the starting job and run with it. Already, he has begun showing off superstar potential under center for New England.
Outside of Maye, there are quite a few players who have been playing solid football. They may not be good enough to win consistently just yet, but they are competing hard in each and every game.
With that being said, veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke out and gave fans reason for optimism about the future. He also made it very clear just how much he loves playing for the Patriots.
“I love this place. I have a real soft spot for New England… I think we’re better than where we were at at the beginning of the year," Bourne said.
Speaking of Bourne, he was viewed as a likely trade candidate ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but New England decided to keep him around. He has been a key leader and veteran presence in the locker room.
On the field, Bourne has played in six games, racking up 13 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. After a brutal start to the season, Bourne finally had his breakout game last week. He caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown during their Week 11 loss.
While he has not had a great individual season, Bourne has remained positive and upbeat about his situation. No one could have asked for anything more from him.
All of that being said, the Patriots are set to take on the Miami Dolphins this afternoon. Hopefully, Bourne can put together a strong performance and help New England compete once again, this time against an AFC East division rival.
