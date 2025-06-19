Patriots DB Launches Rap Career
New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers is perhaps best known for his versatility on the football field.
Now, he is translating his multi-faceted traits into the music studio.
The veteran defensive back announced his release of a rap single titled "Point'Em Out" on Monday via social media. Performing under his chosen rap name, ”J.Pepp,” the video has amassed over 550,000 views on TikTok within just three days of its launch.
Peppers is no stranger to the creative realm of hip-hop, rap and R&B. In fact, the East Orange, New Jersey native revealed that he has been rapping since he was eight years old — including his sharing of a 2015 performance video while he was still at the University of Michigan.
"Been rapping like this since I was 8 years old lol I’m leaving no stone unturned," Peppers posted on social media.
Peppers joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2022. At safety, both he and Dugger formed one of the top defensive backfield tandems in the NFL, routinely leading the team in snaps taken on defense. Peppers put up Pro Bowl-worthy numbers in 2023, finishing the year with 78 total tackles, eight passes-defensed, one sack and one interception, as well as a forced fumble and a recovery in 15 games played.
Unfortunately, Peppers’ 2024 campaign would be marked more by controversy and injury than his on-field productivity. The 29-year-old was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in October due to his arrest on charges of domestic violence and cocaine possession. During that time, Peppers was prohibited from attending both practice and games and remained inactive for eight games (from weeks 5–12) of the regular season. The Michigan product was removed from the commissioner's exempt list and officially reinstated in November. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges in January.
Prior to New England’s Week 16 matchup, Peppers injured his hamstring and was subsequently sidelined for the last three games of the season. He finished the season with 40 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in six games and six starts.
Over the course of his eight-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, making him one of the most physical and multi-faceted players on their roster.
In addition to both Peppers and Dugger, New England’s safeties group consists of Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus, Brendan Schooler, Marcus Epps, Dell Pettus and rookie Craig Woodson. He is expected to play a significant role within the Patriots defense, under the direction of new coordinator Terrell Williams and head coach Mike Vrabel.
