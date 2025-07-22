Patriots Defender Back in Time for Training Camp
The New England Patriots have officially reported for training camp, beginning what should be a season full of improvement in 2025.
The Patriots brought in several new names in free agency and the NFL Draft. The likes of Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, as well as Stefon Diggs and rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams. One name that has flown under the radar this offseason, though, is linebacker Jahlani Tavai. The Hawaii product played in all 17 games in 2024, registering a career-high 115 tackles as well as a sack and an interception. He suffered a calf injury in June during OTAs, which landed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. However, as camp is set to begin, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a positive update on the rising star.
Speaking to the media in his press conference to begin camp, Vrabel said he expects Tavai to be on the field for the team's first practice, indicating he will be activated off the PUP list.
Tavai will have a new running mate, as the Patriots brought in Robert Spillane from the Las Vegas Raiders, who is coming off consecutive seasons of 140 or more tackles with the Silver and Black.
Tavai was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released ahead of the 2021 season, where he was picked up by the Patriots, and has seen his production grow each season. In 2022 he had 69 tackles before registering his first season of 100 tackles in 2023. He's appeared in all 17 games in each of the last two years, and will be one of the players that makes the Patriots' defense work - even if he won't be one of the names many outside of New England talk about.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!