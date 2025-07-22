Patriots' Stefon Diggs Gets Major Injury Update
The New England Patriots received some great news about the status of their offseason addition, Stefon Diggs, with training camp right around the corner.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Diggs has reportedly been cleared as a full participant at training camp, while New England will continue to monitor his reps early in camp.
It's a huge development surrounding the veteran wide receiver, who was brought into New England this offseason on a three-year, $69 million deal following one season with the Houston Texans– a year concluding with Diggs tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the season vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Yet, less than a calendar year later, Diggs has shown great and impressive strides in his recovery to get back to the field, and will be ready to go for day one of Patriots training camp on Wednesday.
During Diggs' last season while in the fold for the Texans, he remained a relatively solid piece in their receiving corps, posting 64 receptions, 496 yards, and four total touchdowns during the eight games that he played–– being on pace for what would've been his seventh-straight 1,000-yard campaign of his career.
Now, Diggs enters a new situation with New England at 31 years old, and will be on the field for training camp less than nine months removed from his initial injury.
It remains to be seen just how Diggs looks in his initial time back to action following the injury, but for a receiving group like the Patriots have had for the past few seasons, having the four-time Pro Bowler in the building, on paper, looks to be a major upgrade for Drake Maye, and could be a valuable chess piece to be utilized by Josh McDaniels if able to return to form.
