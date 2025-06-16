Patriots Rookie OL on Injury Watch?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots are still weeks away from reconvening on the practice fields, the team’s “powers that be” already have a sharp eye focused on the health of a key offensive lineman.
Conspicuous by his notably-reduced workload during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Patriots rookie center Jared Wilson may find himself in the spotlight at the start of training camp, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
“Third-round draft choice Jared Wilson the center/guard from Georgia, was mostly a spectator during spring practices after taking part in the team's initial rookie minicamp,” Reiss reported via his Sunday column. ”Considering the offensive line remains arguably the Patriots' top question mark, Wilson's undisclosed injury was an important, but perhaps overlooked, storyline.”
Having been selected with the No. 95 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the now former Georgia Bulldog has the chance to become an eventual draft steal. Following a series of trade-downs with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Pats added Wilson to enhance the depth along their offensive line. Despite slipping to the latter stages of round three, the 21-year-old is determined to make his mark in the middle of the Patriots' offensive line.
In fact, several Patriots analysts have speculated that Wilson could find his way into the team’s starting lineup by season’s end — provided he is healthy. In the wake of longtime team captain David Andrews’ retirement — as well as the lack of true depth along the interior — Wilson may be competing with veteran center Garrett Bradbury, or for the left guard spot with Sidy Sow, Layden Robinson and projected starter Cole Strange.
“While [Bradbury] projects as the starting center -- with former NFL coach and current Sirius XM analyst Todd Haley calling him among the team's most important free-agent signings because of the help he can provide quarterback Drake Maye -- Wilson could be in the mix for the wide-open left-guard job,” Reiss wrote. “He could also be a top interior backup on game-day.
“Thus, his readiness for the start of training camp is near the top of the team's list when it comes to injuries/rehabilitation,” he added.
Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson should provide a boost to a beleagured Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. Yet, the former Bulldog was not content to rest on his laurels heading into this season’s draft. Instead, Wilson worked with several of the nation’s top linemen — including Patriots first-round selection Will Campbell — to both enhance and refine his skills under the tutelage of offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.
Though he may be considered one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in college football, Wilson has only one year of starting experience at center on his resume. Still, the North Carolina native seamlessly assimilated into his new role. Wilson earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and has been heralded — by consensus — as the best pure center prospect — in this year’s draft class.
Accordingly, the Patriots are as understandably concerned about Wilson’s health as they are excited by his potential.
Patriots players are required to report for training camp by July 22, with the first team practice set for July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
