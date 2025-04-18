Patriots' Jarring Trade Proposal Lands Star WR for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots still have a hole at wide receiver, regardless of the fact that they signed both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency.
Diggs is a major question mark due to the fact that he is coming off of a torn ACL at 31 years old, and Hollins is an auxiliary option, at best.
As a result, the Patriots are expected to take a wide out at some point in the NFL Draft, whether that's landing Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick or perhaps nabbing someone on Day 2.
But could New England still swing a blockbuster trade for a star receiver to make life easier for Drake Maye?
During a recent mailbag with Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit, that is exactly what a reader suggested, proposing that the Patriots send the No. 4 pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for pick Nos. 9 and 71, as well as wide receiver Chris Olave.
"We got a trade! I’d say fair value for No. 4 overall if the Saints do have interest in moving up, but taking on Olave is a risk with his concussion history (even though I do love the player)," Hines wrote.
Olave suffered a pair of concussions in 2024 and has sustained five concussions overall dating back to his time at Ohio State, which certainly makes things a bit complicated when attempting to predict his NFL future.
When healthy, there is no question that Olave is a brilliant receiver, as evidenced by the fact that he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023 to begin his professional career. He hauled in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in the latter season.
However, the 24-year-old was limited to just eight games this past year, and with Olave being due for a contract extension, it makes things a bit dicey for New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!