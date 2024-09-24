Patriots Coach Demands Support for QB
The New England Patriots were able to pull off a huge upset win in Week 1 to begin the season and almost won in Week 2, losing a heartbreaker in overtime. Unfortunately, in Week 3 the team was dominated and blown out by a final score of 24-3.
Moving forward, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo is demanding more support from the offensive line.
Despite giving Drake Maye some playing time in Week 3, the Patriots have opted to stick with Jacoby Brissett under center. Mayo is demanding that his team support the quarterback more.
In a recent quote, Mayo talked about the need to protect Brissett better.
“Right now, Jacoby is still our starting quarterback. Even after the game, I watched that film the whole way back home. I got in early in the morning and still felt the same way. We have to support him across the board as a coaching staff and as players. We have to support him, keep him clean, and hopefully give him opportunities to look for the open receiver.”
Better quarterback protection leading to a better passing game would be music to the ears of fans. New England has struggled to throw the football through the first three weeks of the season.
If they want to have any chance of competing this year, they will have to figure that issue out.
Speaking of poor quarterback protection, Maye dealt with brutal offensive line play in his one drive in Week 3. He was sacked twice and hurried more than that. The line has been porous at best this season.
Hopefully, Mayo's call for improvement will resonate with the line. They have to figure out a way to play better and give Brissett or Maye more time.
That won't be an easy task in Week 4. The Patriots will face off against a very dangerous San Francisco 49ers' defense. That being said, it's also a big opportunity to prove that they're capable of being better.
All of that being said, the offensive line will be a major focus point for New England this week. Mayo and the coaching staff will work hard to prepare the line, but the players have to take care of business on the field.
