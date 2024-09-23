Jets Sign Former Patriots DB
Former New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills has landed with a new team. That happens to be a bitter division rival of the Patriots.
Mills has reportedly agreed to a practice squad deal with the New York Jets.
That news was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
At 30 years old, Mills is a quality depth addition for the Jets. He's more than capable of playing a role when his numbers is called.
He played the last three years with the Patriots and put together some successful years.
During the 2021 season with the team, he racked up 47 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and seven defended passes. In 2022, he totaled 31 tackles, two interceptions, and five defended passes.
Last season, Mills ended up with 45 tackles, a forced fumble, and a defended pass in 17 games.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role Mills can carve out for himself in New York. They have a very deep and talented secondary, which will likely relegate him to a bench role to start off. However, if he plays up to his full potential, he could work his way into some kind of role on the field.
Of course, the Jets are coming off of a beatdown of New England in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. New York ended up winning that game by a final score of 24-3.
Mills is not the only former Patriots player to find a new home today. Former team offensive lineman Calvin Anderson also landed a new contract today.
All of that being said, fans are hoping that New England makes a roster move or two to improve the roster. They need more offensive line help and they could use a wide receiver. Those moves may not be on their way, but fans can always hope.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!