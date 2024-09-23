Patriots' Five Biggest Needs After Week 3 Revealed
The New England Patriots are heading into a very tough Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After being blown out in Week 3 action by the New York Jets, there are a lot of concerns surrounding the team.
First and foremost, the Patriots failed to move the football. Jacoby Brissett and the passing game hasn't been getting the job done. That has led many to push for Drake Maye to become the starting quarterback.
That being said, Bleacher Report has detailed the five biggest needs for New England entering Week 4.
For the Patriots, they believe that the main needs are edge rusher, wide receiver, interior offensive line, left tackle, and interior defensive line, in that order.
Bringing in an edge rusher would be good, but New England does have breakout star Keion White. They could use some across from him, but having that as the top priority doesn't seem quite right.
At wide receiver, the Patriots desperately need help. That should be their main priority. They need a true No. 1 target for whoever their quarterback is and they don't have that on the roster at all.
Adding offensive line help, but at left tackle and the inside guard positions would be huge as well. If they're going to put Maye on the field, they need to keep him protected. In just one drive against the Jets, Maye was sacked two times and rushed many more.
Finally, acquiring more help for the defensive line interior would be wise as well. New England could use some help plugging up the middle of the line against the run.
All of that being said, there's no telling how aggressive the Patriots will be trying to add talent this year. They're in a rebuilding phase and there's no rush to acquire win-now talent.
However, these five areas will be major priorities in the offseason, at the very least.
While there are many concerns, there are also quite a few things to be excited about for the future. Jerod Mayo has brought a completely new look on both sides of the football and it has been a breath of fresh air for the franchise.
Hopefully, with the right roster decisions, New England will be back to being an AFC contender in the near future.
