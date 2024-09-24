Patriots Coach Gets Honest About Offensive Line Woes
The New England Patriots have lost two straight games and are coming off of a rough 24-3 beatdown at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 3.
While there have been a few major issues, none have been bigger than the performance of the offensive line. Throughout the first three games, the line has played very poorly.
A perfect proof of that statement came on the final drive against the Jets. With rookie quarterback Drake Maye in the game, the line allowed two sacks on one drive. Maye was hurried many more times than he was sacked.
Keeping that in mind, Jerod Mayo opened up about the offensive line woes. He spoke out honestly about the situation and acknolwedged that the group has to be better moving forward.
"It's a very upfront conversation," Mayo said. "I have the relationship, and so do the coaches with those guys, where you can be very transparent and open. This isn't good enough. I showed on one of my slides this morning just a picture of a mirror. Our job as coaches is to put the mirror in front of the players' faces and remind them what it really is. It's not about your mom, your brother, or cousins telling you it's not your fault. It's all of our fault. Once again, it starts with me."
So far this year, the Patriots have been able to run the football. However, the passing game has been an absolute tranwreck.
Many of the issues that the passing game is having is due to how little time the quarterback has to throw the ball. Far too often, the quarterback has been under pressure a couple of seconds after the ball is snapped.
Looking ahead to Week 4, New England is set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have a very dangerous pass rush, led by star edge rusher Nick Bosa. If the Patriots want to have any chance at winning the game, they'll need the offensive line to play much better.
There have been a few bright spots, including the running game, that suggest the line is capable of performing better. Injuries have also played a factor in their struggles.
That being said, the line has to improve. They have to be consistent.
Hopefully, with Mayo's leadership and honesty about the issues, they will look better this coming week. It's something that has to change for New England to have any chance of surprising the national media and getting back to winning football games.
