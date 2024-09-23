Patriots’ Bill Belichick Takes Shot at Jets
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is now in the broadcasting booth rather than patrolling the sidelines, but he still couldn't resist taking a shot at the New York Jets.
While discussing the success of Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Belichick threw some shade at his former AFC East rivals.
"Everybody has liked Darnold except the Jets," Belichick said.
Darnold has been lighting it up for the Vikings in the early stages of 2024, having thrown for 657 yards, eight touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 67.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 117.3.
Most importantly, Darnold has led Minnesota to a perfect 3-0 start.
Of course, the USC product was originally selected by the Jets with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career in New York but was unable to develop any sort of consistency, with his best season coming in 2019 when he totaled 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 picks over 13 starts.
The Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in April 2021, and after a pair of mostly unsuccessful seasons with the Panthers, Darnold joined the San Francisco 49ers as a backup to Brock Purdy in 2023.
He then signed with the Vikings this past March.
To be fair to the Jets, Darnold accumulated 16 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions across 18 total appearances in Carolina, so it's not like Darnold was too impressive for the Jets.
Really, the 27-year-old didn't start generating actual buzz until the first three weeks of 2024, and it certainly helps having Justin Jefferson at his disposal.
We'll see if Darnold can maintain his level of performance as the season progresses.
