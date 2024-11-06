Patriots HC Shares Wild Response to Trade Deadline Silence
The New England Patriots didn't make a single move at the NFL trade deadline, which has a whole lot of people scratching their heads.
Yes, the Patriots traded edge rusher Josh Uche late last month, but otherwise, New England was entirely silent.
So, just how did the Pats let the deadline pass without doing anything?
Head coach Jerod Mayo provided an answer...sort of.
“Not sure,” Mayo said, via the Patriots' official YouTube account. “I mean, look, for us, it’s about value. It’s about thinking about the present and also trying to get better in the future.”
Wait, so is Mayo not sure? Or does he actually have a legitimate reason as to why the Patriots decided to stand pat? Because his answer is confusing.
And the thing is, if New England was thinking about the present, wouldn't it have acquired an extra piece or two in order to properly assist quarterback Drake Maye? And if the Pats were thinking about the future, why didn't they trade any veterans for draft capital?
Mayo's debut campaign as Patriots head coach has certainly been a bit puzzling, ranging from his strange in-game decisions to his rather odd quotes (like this one).
New England's offseason was largely a failure, as it was unable to make any significant moves in free agency. Plus, outside of Maye, the Pats' 2024 draft class isn't looking too good.
The Patriots could have begun rectifying the problem at the trade deadline, but instead, they opted to rest on their laurels and keep their roster as is.
To be fair, it's not easy to just make trades, but New England was apparently receiving plenty of phone calls from teams looking to deal. You're saying there wasn't one good option on the table?
Hopefully, the Pats are a heck of a lot more active in the spring.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!