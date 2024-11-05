Patriots HC Shuts Down Drake Maye, Josh Allen Comparison
The New England Patriots have their new franchise quarterback in place. Drake Maye has already proven himself to be the long-term answer at quarterback and has started showing off superstar potential.
Maye is just 22 years old and was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, it looks like the Patriots nailed the pick and their future is very exciting with Maye leading the way
After losing in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux stated that Maye was "Josh Allen 2.0."
His reasoning for that was due to the way that Maye can make plays both with his arm and legs. He can extend plays to keep them alive as well.
While the comparison brought a lot of intrigue, it's not one that head coach Jerod Mayo agrees with.
Mayo spoke out about the comparison, but he prefers to talk about Maye as "Drake Maye 1.0."
“I call him Drake Maye 1.0,” Mayo said. “I don’t want to get into comparisons. Josh Allen is a multi-year Pro Bowl quarterback. We’re here at the beginning stages of a developing quarterback that I think we’re all excited about.”
Also, the head coach spoke out about Maye turning the football over a bit and about his excitement to see Maye continue developing.
“He’s trying to make plays out there. And that comes with it,” Mayo said. “I’m not going to try and change the way he plays. I look forward to seeing the way he continues to develop. And in saying that, I’m sure the turnovers and things like that will become less and less — and I’m excited about that.”
Honestly, this point of view from Mayo makes a ton of sense. It's also awesome that he doesn't want Maye to be compared to anyone. He wants his rookie quarterback to forge his own path.
Over the next few years, it will be interesting and entertaining to watch Maye develop. There is no denying the elite potential and talent that he possesses.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about Maye as a quarterback that young quarterbacks are being compared to within that time frame.
