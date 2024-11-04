Patriots Urged to Pursue Major Trade for Offensive Lineman
The New England Patriots are without a doubt one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on with the NFL trade deadline.
While many view them as a big-time seller, there is a chance that the Patriots could look to buy talent before the deadline tomorrow as well. If they choose to buy talent, it will likely come at the wide receiver or offensive line positions.
Bringing in more talent to support rookie quarterback Drake Maye would be a wise decision. He's the clear-cut quarterback of the future and they need to protect him at all costs.
That has led to one trade suggestion that would bring in a talented offensive lineman ahead of the deadline.
Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire has suggested a trade that would bring in Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
In his trade suggestion, they would acquire Conklin in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick via Atlanta and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
"Conklin would allow the Patriots to move Mike Onwenu back at right guard and give the Patriots a chance to actually run the ball on that right side. They could finally start piecing together an offensive line the team can be proud of. Conklin could help them in the present and future, giving them a starting tackle they can trust while they develop Caedan Wallace for either left tackle or as the team’s swing tackle."
Conklin is under contract for another year in 2025. New England would be acquiring a piece that could help them long-term as opposed to it being a one-year deal.
At 30 years old, he could be a piece that helps protect Maye for at least the next three or four years. With how badly the Patriots' offensive line has struggled, Conklin would be a massive upgrade.
New England should not simply focus on selling talent. At the same time, they should try to buy talent.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening ahead of the trade deadline. The Patriots will have some opportunities to acquire some talent if they choose to do so and they should if the right move for a position of need comes up.
