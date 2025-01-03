Patriots Rookie QB May Make Long-Awaited Debut
The New England Patriots have nothing to play for in their season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Well, outside of draft positioning, that is.
As a matter of fact, it would actually benefit the Patriots to lose this game, as it would preserve the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While New England is insisting that it will be playing to win this game, there are questions about whether or not quarterback Drake Maye will play for the entire contest.
A big indication that Maye may end up being replaced at some point this Sunday is the fact that fellow rookie signal-caller Joe Milton III has been getting first-team reps in practice.
Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt hinted that Milton could ultimately make his debut versus the Bills.
“I think he’s done a great job all year,” Van Pelt told reporters. “The stuff that he does on scout team has been impressive. His ability to throw the ball. You know, he’s an elite passer in that regard. We’ll see. We have all three guys ready to go. We’ll make that decision later in the week, but if he does get in there, I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Milton began getting first-team reps this past Wednesday, the same day that Maye appeared on the injury report with a mysterious hand injury.
Perhaps the Patriots are preparing to unleash Milton this weekend?
New England selected the University of Tennessee product in the seventh round of the draft last April, which seemed like a rather odd selection given the team has already picked Maye.
Some wondered if Milton would change positions, but that was instantly dismissed.
The 24-year-old threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while also punching in seven rushing scores during his final collegiate campaign.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!