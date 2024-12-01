Patriots’ Joe Milton Playing Crucial Role Before Colts Game
The New England Patriots selected two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye and Joe Milton.
Maye is obviously the more recognizable name. After all, he was the No. 3 overall pick and he is now the starter for the Patriots.
However, Milton did draw a whole lot of intrigue when he was chosen by New England in the sixth round.
At 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Milton is one heck of a physical specimen, so much so that some wondered if he could convert to tight end at the NFL level.
It didn't take long for Milton to shoot that down, but it just goes to show how phenomenal of an athlete the University of Tennessee product really is.
As a matter of fact, Milton has been very useful to the Pats in practice, especially this week with the Patriots preparing to face Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
“It helps a lot,” said inside linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower, via Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit. “Joe’s been great for us all year. Really emulating a lot of what Richardson does — another bigger guy, athletic, and can throw the ball as far as you can see.”
Richardson is 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, so there is no doubt that he and Milton possess similar physical archetypes. That has helped New England throughout the week.
“Joe’s done a phenomenal job being the show team quarterback this week. He’s another one where it’s GTFB when he has the ball in his hands,” head coach Jerod Mayo said. “It’s been good practice.”
Milton may never actually get the chance to showcase his talents in Foxborough due to the presence of Maye, but perhaps one day, he'll be starting under center somewhere in the NFL.
The 24-year-old threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 299 yards and seven scores during his final season at Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!