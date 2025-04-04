Patriots' Josh McDaniels Reacts to Stefon Diggs Signing
The New England Patriots made a much-needed upgrade to their wide receiver room in recent weeks upon their addition of Stefon Diggs, bringing him into the fold on a three-year, $69 million deal.
It's a decision that's been praised by fans, as the team finally addressed the elephant in the room of acquiring more receiving talent. Wideout has been a long-standing need for New England's offense since Julian Edelman retired, and now, the unit has a tested, talented veteran to lean on.
However, the addition of Diggs isn't just a move that has fans fired up. Those inside the building, like offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, are eager to see the Patriots' new wide receiver in the mix too.
McDaniels recently sounded off on his feelings surrounding the signing, mentioning his strong, unique skillset that could bring big things to the offense, while also crediting his brother Ben McDaniels, assistant coach for the Houston Texans, for providing some intel on the Pro Bowl receiver.
"Stef is a unique individual, unique player," McDaniels said. "[He's] got a really good skillset, been a very productive player for a long time. Excited about his addition. My brother had an opportunity to coach him last year in Houston. So, I have a little bit of insight of what he's like day to day, and I'm really excited about having him here."
Diggs undoubtedly adds a new layer of pass-catching ability that the Patriots offense desperately coveted. He's coming off a shortened season due to his ACL tear, as he was limited to just eight regular season showings, but he is a consistent, dangerous threat who's logged six 1,000-yard campaigns throughout his career.
In the event the four-time Pro Bowler can return to a similar form for his age-31 season as a dependable target for Drake Maye, the Patriots offense could take a considerable step in the right direction. New England has failed to have a 1,000-yard receiver on the roster since Edelman's campaign in 2019, and maybe Diggs can be the one to break that cold spell in 2025.
Of course, the offensive coordinator who oversaw that 1,000-yard showing from Edelman was none other than McDaniels himself.
As he now returns to his previous role leading the team's offense for the third time in Foxborough, perhaps the stage is set for his impact to rub off on this receiving group once again.
