Patriots Defender Drawing Trade Interest
Many around the NFL believe that the New England Patriots could turn into a major seller ahead of the upcoming November 5th trade deadline.
A simple look at the roster will show a lot of veteran players who could get moved. There are also a lot of players who are younger that may not be long-term fits for the Patriots.
One of those players is 26-year-old pass-rusher Josh Uche.
While Uche is a very talented pass-rusher, he has not been able to keep hold of a significant role for the defense over the last couple of years. However, he has trade value and could net New England a valuable draft asset if they do opt to move him.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has now reported that Uche is drawing trade interest from teams around the league.
Uche has played a decent role this season with the Patriots, but again it hasn't been consistent. He has recorded 13 tackles and two sacks so far in the first seven games of the season.
There is still a chance that New England might view him as a key piece for the future. However, if they do view him that way, they're going to have to pay up to keep him. After the season, Uche is set to hit free agency.
It seems likely that the Patriots won't want to pay up to keep Uche. There are quite a few other areas that money will need to be spent on to improve. Uche simply seems like a perfect trade candidate.
Other players that could hit the trade market as well are cornerback Jonathan Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Both players are quality starters, but they don't fit the long-term picture for New England.
Plenty of contenders around the NFL are in need of pass-rushing help. The Patriots could very well take advantage of the market to get top value for Uche.
No one should be expecting a high draft pick, but they could potentially get a fifth-round pick. They might even be lucky enough to get a fourth-round pick from the right buyer.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding New England as the trade deadline draws closer. Uche is certainly a name to monitor closely in the coming weeks.
