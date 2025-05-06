Patriots Rookie Lands Shocking Comparison to Jets Superstar
The New England Patriots landed quite the steal in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, selecting Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
Farmer was expected by many to be a Day 2 pick, but he fell all the way to Round 4, and the Patriots scooped him up.
Of course, the jury is still out on Farmer. He obviously slipped for a reason, so it's entirely possible that he won't provide New England with all that much, or at least not in 2025.
However, the 22-year-old will likely have a chance to contribute along the Pats' defensive line, especially with Christian Barmore's status in question. Thankfully, Barmore appears to have recovered, but given his medical history, he is obviously a significant health risk.
Just how good can Farmer become? Well, Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire seems to love Farmer's potential, claiming that his ceiling is that of New York Jets star Quinnen Williams.
"Powerful, explosive interior disruptor with pass rush juice and run defense anchor traits," Garrity wrote. "But there is a reason Farmer fell. He needs to add pass rush plays and be more consistent all around."
Williams has made three straight Pro Bowl appearances and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 37 tackles and six sacks. His best season to date came in 2022, when he racked up 55 tackles and 12 sacks en route to a First-Team All-Pro selection.
If Farmer can even begin to approach that type of production in New England, he would unquestionably represent one of the draft's biggest steals.
Last year, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman posted 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks for the Seminoles. He totaled 80 stops, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks throughout his four-year collegiate career.
