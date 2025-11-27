Patriots Legends to Appear on Peyton Manning’s TV Show

What could be better for New England Patriots fans than seeing legend Rob Gronkowski on their televisions for entertainment? Them watching him do it alongside fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Fans won't have to wait long to see that scenario come to life — Episode 5 of Season 5 of Peyton's Places will feature Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. New England Patriots on SI was provided an exclusive sneak peek of the episode. The episode centers around Gronkowski and Edelman as they turn to Manning for help when team owner Robert Kraft asks the duo to pay for damages to the team’s Super Bowl LI Trophy.

The trophy was famously dented after using it for batting practice at the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park.

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Ep. 5 of Peyton's Places

The exclusive clip provided shows the three on the "Gronk Bus" — presumably on the way to get the trophy fixed. Per sources, Manning steps up and joins the duo in Rhode Island, where they try to build a Lombardi Trophy from scratch with the help of the professional silversmiths at Tiffany & Co. (Tiffany’s Hollowware Workshop in Cumberland) who construct the NFL’s top prize each season.

A full synopsis of the episode is as follows:

"When Patriots owner Robert Kraft asks former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to pay for damages to New England’s Super Bowl LI Trophy, Peyton takes them to Rhode Island where the trio try to build a Lombardi Trophy from scratch."

Peyton's Places is an Emmy-nominated ESPN Original Series. The fifth season premiered on Nov. 2, exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the 10-episode series follows Manning, a Hall of Fame quarterback, as he returns to the road to revisit some of the most seminal moments in NFL history through re-creations with legendary players and coaches.

“I’m thrilled to be back for Season 5 of Peyton’s Places,” said Manning previously. “We’re featuring some of the best stories, visiting the people and places that make the NFL what it is today. From Buffalo to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, there’s something for every football fan.”

Manning concluded his league career with five NFL MVP awards in addition to two Super Bowl wins — including one Super Bowl MVP Award.

Gronkowski recently made headlines after officially retiring with the Patriots on Nov. 12 due to the signing of a one-day contract. The tight end played in 115 games and was on three teams that eventually won Super Bowl championships in his nine seasons with New England.

Episode 5 of Peyton's Places is to be released to the public on Nov. 30.

