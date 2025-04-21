Patriots WR Could Be Traded During Draft
The New England Patriots could be looking to make a move on one of their pass catchers in the wide receiver room, according to some insiders with their ear to the ground. Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte could be deemed expendable during draft weekend.
Boutte, the Patriots sixth-round pick from 2023, put together a productive season in New England last year after being suspended his rookie season due to gambling issues, but now with a new coaching regime entering the fold, perhaps his status on the roster could be a bit shaky entering year one under Mike Vrabel.
During his 2024 campaign with the Patriots, Boutte put together 43 receptions on 589 yards and three touchdowns through 15 games, emerging as the offense's third-leading pass catcher being Hunter Henry and Pop Douglas.
At just 22 years old and coming off a season in which he presented a bit of upside moving forward in the New England offense, perhaps for the right offer, the Patriots brass would be in to make a move on their former day three pick.
The Patriots' offense is one that just added another worthwhile weapon in Stefon Diggs this offseason for potentially the next three seasons, but will still need to house a few notable targets in the fold in the receiver room.
On paper, Boutte could be that guy for this passing offense and ultimately Drake Maye, and could be for the next two seasons while still signed onto his rookie deal. As a starter for 15 games last year, he proved more than capable of being worthy of that tall target share.
Yet, when asking Schefter, it seems the Patriots could have other plans for how his future later this month may transpire.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get rolling on Thursday, April 24th, in Green Bay, WI, where the Patriots could then make an eye-catching move to their receiving group in due time.
