Christian Elliss: ‘Blessing’ to Play for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss is, in his own words, “counting his blessings” as he enters the 2025 NFL season.
Elliss, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $13.51 million with the Pats in March, nearly left the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts this offseason. The 26-year-old had previously reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders on a restricted free agent offer sheet of the same amount shortly after the start of free agency. Yet, New England believed that Elliss was worth the increased financial investment, choosing to match the Raiders offer.
As a result, the Idaho product is participating in OTAs on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium — and, he could not be happier about it.
“It’s been a blessing,” Elliss told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “I cannot complain. It’s been a lot of fun. I can’t be more grateful.”
Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Elliss‘ 6’2", 231-pound frame projects as a strong fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes smaller and more athletic linebackers such as Elliss.
Unsurprisingly, the four-year veteran has been one of the Pats’ standout offseason performers, to date. In fact, Elliss turned in one of the top plays of Wednesday’s session, by knocking the ball from the hands of rookie receiver Kyle Williams, as he attempted to make a mid-field catch on a pass from quarterback Drake Maye. With each passing day, he continues to prove his value within New England’s new-look defense — while validating the faith which Vrabel and the Patriots’ brain trust has shown in him.
“We ultimately decided that a young, ascending player that has his skillset and speed we feel like can do a lot of different things for us, and that his arrow was up,” Vrabel said. “This is a player that the more he played, the better he got. Was very good on third down and fourth down. And first and second down, the more he played, the better he got.”
Accordingly, Elliss will now attempt to build on a career-best performance last season. In addition to being a core special-teamer, the Highlands Ranch, Colorado native compiled 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in 16 games. He is expected to compete for the starting left-inside linebacker position, along with Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice and Cam Riley.
