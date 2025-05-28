Analyst: Patriots' Drake Maye Playing Different Sport than Jayden Daniels
The 2024 NFL rookie quarterback class was one of the most hyped we have seen in recent memory, and for the most part, the signal-callers all lived up to their billing.
Of course, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was a part of that group, and he enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in which he threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for 421 yards and a couple of scores in 13 games and 12 starts.
Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels was the cream of the crop, however, leading the Commanders to 12 wins and an NFC Championship Game appearance en route to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But is it possible that what Maye achieved in 2024 was actually more impressive than Daniel's feat?
ESPN's Ben Solak thinks so, as he feels the supporting cast Daniels had in Washington helped him tremendously, as opposed to Maye who didn't have very much to work with.
"Jayden Daniels had a historically productive rookie quarterback season. The Commanders' fan base and team brass should feel confident and inspired about the future of the position. However, I'm still as — if not more — impressed by how well Drake Maye played on that terrible Patriots offense last season," Solak wrote. "Statistically, he didn't hold a candle. But degree of difficulty? Maye was playing a completely different sport. I'll put it this way and hope metropolitan D.C. doesn't come for my head: Patriots fans should feel as confident and inspired about their future at quarterback as Commanders fans do right now."
It really isn't an outlandish take given the fact that the Patriots had probably the worst receiving corps and the worst offensive line in football last year, whereas Daniels at least had some pretty impressive weaponry at his disposal.
Of course, New England made sure to acquire some pieces to assist Maye this offseason, so we may get a better idea of the competition between Maye and Daniels next fall.
