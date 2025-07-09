Patriots WR Receives Warning Before Training Camp
The New England Patriots' receiving corps has gone from a major weakness to a very crowded position, which could spell trouble for quite a few players.
The Patriots won't be keeping any more than seven wide receivers, and there is a good chance they might actually draw the line at six (which is pretty standard).
While Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte all seem like locks to make the 53-man roster, veteran Kendrick Bourne is not so fortunate.
Bourne struggled in limited action last year. He missed the first month of the season while recovering from a torn ACL and ultimately logged just 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown, his least productive campaign in New England.
Now, the 29-year-old — who turns 30 next month — is a potential cut candidate, and Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has labeled this training camp the "most important" of Bourne's career.
"That being said, Bourne needs to have a great training camp and preseason if he wants to stick around," McLaughlin wrote. "He's turning 30 years old this season and is entering the second half of his career, and could be a vital voice for second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the young receivers, such as fellow Eastern Washington alum Efton Chism III. ... He needs to approach this training camp like it's his last. If not, he'll be looking for a new home come the end of August."
Bourne initially joined the Pats in 2021 and had a strong debut campaign, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. Since then, though, he has failed to achieve 500 yards in any one individual season, and now, he possibly finds himself on the chopping block.
Being a strong locker room presence may not be enough to save Bourne this time.
