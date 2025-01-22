Patriots WR Already Recruiting Cooper Kupp
The New England Patriots are heading into a pivotal offseason for the future of their franchise. They have massive amounts of cap space and top-tier draft capital to utilize in order to improve the roster.
As has been talked about and speculated about at length, the Patriots have to find a true No. 1 wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye.
Cooper Kupp has started becoming a potential option for New England this offseason. He could end up parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams, which would bring up a very intriguing possible move for the Patriots to make.
With that in mind, one New England players has already started recruiting Kupp to the Patriots.
Kendrick Bourne, one of the team's current wide receivers, sent out a recruiting message to Kupp on X.
Bringing Kupp onboard would instantly take the New England offense to the next level. He may not be the elite superstar that he once was, but he's still capable of producing No. 1 wide receiver numbers.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season with the Rams, Kupp ended up playing in 12 games. He racked up 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Even at 31 years old, Kupp still has some good football left ahead of him.
Whether the Patriots have to trade for him or have a chance to sign him in free agency if Los Angeles releases him, he should be a target. Kupp is the kind of security blanket that every young quarterback needs.
If New England could double up at wide receiver with Tee Higgins and Kupp, that would be an even bigger dream scenario.
More than likely, the Patriots are only going to target bringing in one big name at wide receiver. Kupp could very well be that guy if the Rams decide to move in a different direction.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors surrounding New England as the offseason draws closer. At this point, Kupp has not been connected officially to the Patriots, but it would stand to reason that they would have interest in him if he becomes available.
