Patriots Star Takes Significant Step Toward Return
The New England Patriots have needed some help at the wide receiver position through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Thankfully, it sounds like they're close to getting a reinforcement.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is set to have his practice window opened this week.
"The Patriots could use a little juice in the receiving room, and Bourne should provide it. Coming off an ACL tear from last October, he'll now have his practice window opened and potentially add another weapon sooner rather than later."
Bourne has the potential to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver. His presence alone will be a massive boost for the Patriots' offense.
Last season in eight games, Bourne caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers in such little playing time show just how capable Bourne is of being a huge part of the New England offense.
At 29 years old, Bourne is playing for his future with the team as well. He has a potential out in his contract ahead of the 2025 season. However, he does have two more years on his deal.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Patriots are expected to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye at some point. Before they put him out there, they need to get him as much help as possible.
Having Bourne back on the field would be a major bonus for Maye and New England. The offensive line will also need to pick up its production as well.
Even if the quarterback is veteran Jacoby Brissett, Bourne will be a major impact player.
Jerod Mayo has helped the Patriots be much more competitive than they were expected to be by most. They may be 1-2, but they easily could be 2-1. New England is not a team to take lightly this season.
Being able to have Bourne on the field would make them a much more dangerous offense.
