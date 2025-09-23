Patriots Country

Patriots LB Sends Optimistic Message

One New England Patriots linebacker hopes the team makes some changes going into their next game.

Jeremy Brener

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is in his first season with the team hoping to give it a boost.

Chaisson, a former first-round pick out of LSU, spoke after the team's 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and demanded some change from the defense.

"We just have to clean up some work. We are not far off. Just a few things we have to clean up, like I said earlier. Some self-inflicted wounds that we have got to take care of," Chaisson said. "Obviously as a defense, we have got to go find a way to get the ball more and more. Find a way to defend every blade of grass no matter where we start at. Keep that same aggressive mindset no matter what happens."

While the Pats could have done better in their loss against the Steelers, Chaisson also has a lot of optimism.

The team is still very young and the season still has 14 games left to try and fix things.

"There are always things that I can do to improve. If I have any chance I can help the team and give nuggets to the defense, special teams or offense, I am willing to do so," Chaisson said.

"Thankfully it is early in the season. I do think we need to capitalize on home games and win in front of our home crowd. We have another opportunity next week to play in front of our home crowd, so we have got to take advantage of it."

The Pats are 0-2 at home this season and have won just three of their last 19 contests at Gillette Stadium, so taking advantage of playing in front of the fans will be key to their success. New England has another home game in Week 4 against the 1-2 Carolina Panthers, where the Pats will have a decent shot at winning.

In order for that to happen, the Pats have to correct their mistakes this week in practice to ensure they aren't repeated when the Panthers come to town.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

