Patriots LB Sends Optimistic Message
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is in his first season with the team hoping to give it a boost.
Chaisson, a former first-round pick out of LSU, spoke after the team's 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and demanded some change from the defense.
"We just have to clean up some work. We are not far off. Just a few things we have to clean up, like I said earlier. Some self-inflicted wounds that we have got to take care of," Chaisson said. "Obviously as a defense, we have got to go find a way to get the ball more and more. Find a way to defend every blade of grass no matter where we start at. Keep that same aggressive mindset no matter what happens."
While the Pats could have done better in their loss against the Steelers, Chaisson also has a lot of optimism.
The team is still very young and the season still has 14 games left to try and fix things.
"There are always things that I can do to improve. If I have any chance I can help the team and give nuggets to the defense, special teams or offense, I am willing to do so," Chaisson said.
"Thankfully it is early in the season. I do think we need to capitalize on home games and win in front of our home crowd. We have another opportunity next week to play in front of our home crowd, so we have got to take advantage of it."
The Pats are 0-2 at home this season and have won just three of their last 19 contests at Gillette Stadium, so taking advantage of playing in front of the fans will be key to their success. New England has another home game in Week 4 against the 1-2 Carolina Panthers, where the Pats will have a decent shot at winning.
In order for that to happen, the Pats have to correct their mistakes this week in practice to ensure they aren't repeated when the Panthers come to town.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!