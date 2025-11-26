Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Partner For My Cause, My Cleats

New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye will be sporting some inspirational footwear as the team hosts the New York Giants on Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats’ starter recently revealed that he has partnered with Special Olympics Massachusetts in collaboration with United Health Care for the 2025 “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. “My Cause My Cleats” is a player-led initiative where players, coaches and staff wear custom-designed cleats to spotlight the causes and nonprofits they care about most.

Maye’s cleats will feature the multicolor logos of the Special Olympics overlaying a deep navy blue leather. In addition to white laces, the footwear displays “2026 Special Olympics USA Games” displayed in white, block text on the instep, with “Let’s Go Team Mass.” spread across the back of both shoes.

“It’s been an honor for me to represent Special Olympics,” Maye said in a video posted on the team’s X account. “Just having a chance for (the athletes) to showcase their abilities and know that there are a lot of people that enjoy sharing fun moments with them and cheering them on and pulling for them in the long run, I think that’s one of the best things about it.”

I had the opportunity to serve as an honorary coach for Team Massachusetts in August and got to see their teamwork and dedication firsthand. I am honored to support @2026USAGames and @SPOlympicsMA in partnership with @UHC. Go Team Mass! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/maGyhob1Dw — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) November 26, 2025

Drake Maye is Having a Special Season

Maye’s collaboration for “My Cause My Cleats” is not his first with Special Olympics. During training camp, Maye worked with Team Massachusetts during one of their practices. These sessions ultimately served as the inspiration behind the design of his cleats. Not only has the Pats’ third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft continued to become more involved with the organization, it has become clear that he will remain a champion of their cause for the foreseeable future.

Special Olympics events take place daily around the globe transforming the lives of millions of individuals with intellectual disabilities both on and off the playing field. With an estimated five competitions per hour across the globe, the foundation’s movement represents over 5.3 million athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Maye has completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,130 yards, with 21 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. He has also carried the ball 75 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. Accordingly, Maye has deservedly remained atop the short list of MVP candidates to date.

