Patriots WR Earns Monster Comparison from NFL Legend
The New England Patriots landed Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, their latest addition to an ever-improving receiving corps.
Williams was widely viewed as one of the bigger sleepers at his position heading into the draft, and given that he hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024, you can certainly see why.
Former NFL wide out Steve Smith absolutely loves the Patriots' decision to draft Williams and went as far to compare the Cougars product to himself, labeling him the "newest version of 89 that's out there."
If Williams becomes anything close to Smith, New England would be over the moon. Smith made five Pro Bowls and earned a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections throughout his 16-year NFL career, posting eight 1,000-yard campaigns. He topped out at 1,563 yards with the Carolina Panthers in 2005, when he achieved the wide receiver triple crown.
Williams actually began his collegiate tenure at UNLV in 2020 and spent three seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Washington State after 2022.
While he posted solid numbers at UNLV, he didn't truly break out until joining the Cougars, as he caught 61 passes for 843 yards and six scores during his debut campaign with the team prior to busting out completely in 2024.
The Pats had the weakest group of receivers in the NFL last season, but they added both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and are now taking a swing on Williams. They also have young wide outs like Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas — not to mention Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker — that could take another step in 2025.
We'll see if Williams will go on to prove Smith right.
