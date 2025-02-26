Patriots Land Chargers Star in Striking Trade Proposal
While the New England Patriots obviously need wide receivers and offensive line help, they also have another glaring hole they need to address: their pass rush.
The Patriots amassed a grand total of 28 sacks in 2024, which ranked last in the NFL.
Outside of Keion White, New England does not really have any natural pass rushers on its roster, so that is something the team absolutely must address this offseason.
Well, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has identified a potential solution for the Pats: Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
The Chargers are angling toward parting ways with Bosa, as doing so would free up $25 million in cap space for them. Reed's proposal has the Patriots acquiring Bosa in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
"The Patriots may not be a top-tier contender looking to cash in on a Super Bowl window like the Lions, but they are a team on the upswing with a legitimate franchise quarterback in Drake Maye," Reed wrote. "New England should be taking advantage of Maye's rookie contract window, which may include taking a swing for Bosa."
Bosa played in 14 games this past season, registering 22 tackles and five sacks. In spite of his rather ordinary production, he made his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
It's pretty clear that Bosa is declining, so New England may not express too much interest in him regardless of how much it needs a pass rusher.
The 29-year-old has played in just 28 games over the last three seasons due to a myriad of injury issues, and it's clear he isn't the same dominant force from his early days.
While the cost to acquire Bosa here is not great, his financial cost would be, as the Ohio State product would carry a cap hit of over $25 million for the Pats.
