Patriots, Raiders Swing Massive Trade in NFL Draft Prediction
If the season ended today, the New England Patriots would own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
This gives the Patriots tons of leverage, as they already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye and don't need to use the selection on someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
So, could New England trade the pick?
It's a distinct possibility, as the Pats could acquire some extra draft capital in order to fill the myriad of holes they have up and down their roster.
That's why Mike Luciano of Musket Fire is predicting the Patriots to swing a major draft day trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he has New England sending the second overall selection — plus a seventh-round pick — to the Raiders in exchange for No. 6, a 2025 third-rounder, a 2026 second-rounder and a 2026 third-round pick.
Luciano then projects the Pats to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with their first-round draft choice.
"Campbell is a supremely talented athlete for the position with a tremendous pass protection anchor and a history of dominant performances against future professional players in the SEC," Luciano wrote. "Maye has been running for his life this season, and Campbell coming to town will be a big help."
The Patriots need to add talent in every way possible this coming offseason, and while they have expansive cap space to make some moves in free agency, they will also need to hit in the NFL Draft, unlike last year when they landed Maye and not a whole lot else.
Unless New England is dead set on taking Travis Hunter, swinging a trade would absolutely make sense, as it would allow the Pats more room to address all of their needs.
