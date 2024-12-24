Patriots Make Perfect Sense for Jets' Star Pass Rusher
For all of the talk about how much the New England Patriots need weapons and offensive linemen, they are also severely lacking in the pass-rushing department.
The Patriots have accumulated just 28 sacks this season, which is second to last in the NFL. They traded Matthew Judon before the year began, and they also moved Josh Uche just before the trade deadline.
Outside of Keion White, New England doesn't really have any legitimate pass rushers, which is why the Pats should make it a priority to pursue a couple of them in free agency.
One name that would make perfect sense for the Patriots is New York Jets star Haason Reddick.
Well, to be fair, Reddick certainly hasn't been a "star" this year, as he has logged just nine tackles, a half of a sack and two quarterback hits in eight games.
I guess that's what happens when you hold out of training camp, preseason and the first half of the season. But between 2020 and 2023, Reddick established himself as one of the NFL's best edge rushers, posting four straight double-digit sack campaigns.
Reddick is still just 30 years old, so it's hard to imagine that he has fallen off a cliff entirely. Perhaps a change of scenery would do him some good, and considering how little he has produced in 2024, New England would probably be able to land him on a one-year deal.
Worst case scenario? The Pats trade Reddick at the deadline next November.
It really couldn't hurt.
Reddick has absolutely torpedoed his value with his decision to sit out for so long, so it has opened the door for teams like the Patriots to pursue him on a cheap, short-term contract.
Considering how much New England needs guys who can get to the quarterback, it would make perfect sense for the Pats to pursue Reddick in free agency.
