Patriots, Raiders Again Linked to Massive Potential Trade
The New England Patriots may not have the chance to select either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, which would certainly be disappointing for the squad.
If the Patriots find themselves in a scenario (which appears becoming more and more likely), in which neither Hunter nor Carter are available, New England may consider trading down.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has identified a potential trade partner for the Pats in that situation, naming the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible match, especially if a quarterback slips.
"However, if one of the top quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, slips to pick No. 4, trade talks could start buzzing with the Raiders or the Saints," DeVito wrote. "The Raiders have pick No. 6, which requires only a two-pick drop for the Patriots to maximize draft value. Las Vegas, with Tom Brady around, more than any other team, is cognizant of the value of a quarterback."
This certainly isn't the first time the Patriots have been linked to a potential trade with the Raiders, but it may make less sense now than it did earlier in the offseason.
Why? Because Las Vegas swung a trade for Geno Smith and then handed him a contract extension, signaling that it probably won't be in the market for a quarterback later this month. At least not on Day 1 of the draft, anyway.
The general feeling is that the Raiders really want Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, and chances are, he will be available once Las Vegas is on the clock. That would obviously eliminate the idea of the Raiders attempting to move up in the draft order.
Of course, there is always the chance that New England feigns interest in Jeanty, which could cause Las Vegas to try and swing a trade with the Pats.
