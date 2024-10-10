Patriots Legend Tom Brady Helps Hurricane Milton Victims
Tom Brady may not be playing football anymore, but the New England Patriots' legend is broadcasting and is still very visible with that role. Now, he's making an impact away from the game of football.
Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida, Brady is stepping in to help.
The state of Florida has been hit by both Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton. It seems that the state simply can't catch a break from the weather right now. People are in need of help and assistance.
With that in mind, Brady has announced that he will be making a donation of $100,000 to help with essentials. He also stated that his fiends at Gopuff are going to match his donation.
Brady finished out his announcement with a short caring statement.
"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida."
Not everyone loves Brady. He has made a lot of enemies of fans for opposing teams. However, making these kinds of charitable donations have been a huge part of his career.
Playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also brought a closeness to this situation for Brady. Tampa was one of the cities that was hit fairly hard by Hurricane Milton.
As families continue trying to recover from the hurricane devastation, the donations like this one from Brady are a huge help. We can only hope and pray that everyone will be able to rebuild and replace their homes and possessions. Also, that they'll get a break from bad storms.
All of that being said, this is just the latest public sign of love from Brady. He has helped out many a cause, but this kind of leadership and care is always a heartwarming thing to see.
