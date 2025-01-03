Patriots Likely to Make Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
If the New England Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, they will clinch the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This would open up a world of possibilities for the Patriots.
They could select Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter. They could trade down. They could also move the pick for established NFL talent plus more draft capital.
NFL insider Josina Anderson has provided some insight into what New England could potentially do with the selection and seems to believe that there is a great chance the Pats trade it.
"The #Patriots placement at the top of the 2025 Draft order opens many interesting scenarios given the high probability of them trading back to fill multiple needs & and also staying open to a variety of trade proposals—including for name players that other teams need to be move for cap reasons," Anderson posted on X.
The Patriots have a ton of leverage here. They aren't in need of Shedeur Sanders, as they already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye.
So, unless New England really wants to select Hunter with no questions asked, it can absolutely trade the pick elsewhere and recoup a treasure trove of assets in return.
Heck, there exists a world in which the Pats can trade the pick and still manage to nab Hunter depending on how far they move down in the draft order.
The Patriots have the worst roster in the NFL right now, so jettisoning the No. 1 pick for an abundance of assets may be the best way to go for the struggling franchise.
New England could also entertain the idea of trading for a star pass rusher like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, although those possibilities are probably a bit more farfetched (although not outlandish).
