Patriots Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Superstar Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots have already done a whole lot to address their defense this offseason, but they could certainly use some more help.
Could the Patriots potentially swing a blockbuster trade between now and the NFL Draft? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks so, urging New England to target disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
"Even after a flurry of early offseason activity, the New England Patriots still lead the league with $68.7 million in effective cap space," Knox wrote. "They also have numerous needs on the roster—aside from quarterback, as Drake Maye appears to be a long-term answer. The Patriots added edge-rushers Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, but there's room for another high-level sack artist in New England."
Hendrickson has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and just finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, so he would definitely be just what the doctor ordered for New England in that regard.
"Hendrickson could provide both production and strong locker room leadership, and new head coach Mike Vrabel got an up-close look at just how impactful he can be as a Cleveland Browns consultant last season," added Knox.
Knox suggests that the Pats offer a second-round draft pick to the Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson, who is embroiled in a contract dispute with the only NFL team he has ever known.
Here's the issue, though: Hendrickson is 30 years old and has just one year remaining on his deal. Would the Patriots be willing to extend him on a massive extension? Or would they actually be okay with him hitting free agency next offseason?
New England does have the money to absorb Hendrickson, but whether or not the Pats would want to spend that much long term on an aging player is another question entirely.
