Patriots Linked to Enticing Reunion with Former DPOY
The New England Patriots addressed their lack of cornerback depth in free agency, signing Carlton Davis to play alongside of Second-Team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez. But you know what? Outside of Marcus Jones, the Patriots still lack proven talent at the position.
New England only took one cornerback in the NFL Draft, selecting Memphis standout Kobee Minor in the seventh round. Minor might not even make the roster, and even if he does, it's hard to imagine him contributing much in Year 1. There is also Alex Austin, who is very compelling, but also untested.
The good news is that the Pats still have cap space to add another piece, and there are numerous intriguing option remaining on the free-agent market. Perhaps the most notable is Stephon Gilmore, who spent four-and-a-half years with the Patriots between 2017 and 2021 and won a Defensive Player of the Year award with the club in 2018.
Mike Rosenstein of NESN feels that Gilmore is worth a look, even if New England may not be able to offer him a starting job.
"That said, everything can change when training camp begins later this month," Rosenstein wrote. "A poor performance here, an injury there and it’s very possible a path back to the Patriots makes sense. Heck, if Gilmore is willing to embrace a limited role so he can tutor New England’s rising stars, who says you can’t go home?"
Gilmore spent the 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 15 games and registering 56 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended. Was he the same player who made five Pro Bowl appearances during his prime? No, but he was still productive.
The Pats could absolutely use another depth piece in their secondary, and a reunion with Gilmore may be their best bet. Assuming Gilmore would want that, of course.
