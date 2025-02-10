Patriots Linked to Four Free Agent CBs
The New England Patriots have quite a few needs to address during the upcoming NFL offseason. With the season officially over, things will heat up across the league in the very near future.
Looking at the needs for the Patriots, wide receiver is the most popular to talk about. However, they have a bad need in the defensive secondary as well.
Mark Daniels of Mass Live has called attention to the cornerback position. He thinks that New England badly needs to bring in another top-tier cornerback across from Christian Gonzalez.
Not only did Daniels call attention to the need for a cornerback, he linked a few names to keep an eye on.
He believes that names like D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Asante Samuel Jr., and Carlton Davis could be potential targets for the Patriots in free agency. Daniels also suggested that New England could target a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of signing a veteran.
For the Patriots to take the next step and get back into playoff contention, they will to add a lot more talent. Thankfully, they have the cap space and draft capital to bring that talent in.
Mike Vrabel is set to bring a new approach to New England. In his playing days, he was an elite linebacker. His focus on defense continued during his tenure as the Tennessee Titans' head coach.
It would be reasonable to expect more of the same with the Patriots.
Assuming Vrabel wants to focus on getting the defense back on track, bringing in an elite cornerback could be an optoin. New England also needs to improve its pass rush in 2025.
There are quite a few different directions the Patriots could head in this offseason. Targeting a free agent cornerback like one of the four names Daniels mentioned would make a lot of sense for New England.
