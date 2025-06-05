Patriots Linked to Interesting Trade for Bears Playmaker
The New England Patriots have taken great measures to address their offense this offseason, adding multiple wide receivers while also addressing their backfield.
However, the Patriots have left one particular skill position alone: tight end.
New England re-signed Austin Hooper back in March, one year after also extending Hunter Henry. Youngster Jaheim Bell is slotted into the third slot on the depth chart, and with Drake Maye seeming very comfortable with the two veterans, the Pats seem fairly set at that spot.
However, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network feels that the Patriots may want to pursue another tight end before the season, linking them to a trade for Chicago Bears weapon Cole Kmet.
"Kmet seems to be falling down the pecking order in Chicago, which could present an opportunity for New England," Austin wrote. "With Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper both 30 years old, Kmet is a younger option with more long-term upside. A post-June 1 trade would free up $10 million in cap space, with minimal dead money ($1.6 million annually for the next three seasons)."
The Bears selected Colston Loveland in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April, which definitely makes things rather awkward for Kmet. Chicago could also run some two tight-end sets, but considering that Kmet's role seemed to diminish last year, a change of scenery could be best for the 26-year-old.
But would New England really represent the best landing spot for Kmet? Again, Maye has already developed a rapport with Henry and Hooper, so it doesn't seem likely that the Pats would be able to seamlessly incorporate Kmet into the offense.
If the Pats are going to add another playmaker, they would probably be best served adding another established wide receiver than going out and getting a tight end.
