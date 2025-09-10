Patriots List Seven on First Week 2 Injury Report
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Patriots enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at Wednesday’s practice, they listed four players as limited participants, while four did not participate in preparation to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 2 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Christian Gonzalez, CB (Hamstring)
Harold Landry, III, LB (Foot)
Morgan Moses, T, (Foot)
Keion White, DE (Illness)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Kayshon Boutte, WR (Shoulder)
Christian Elliss, LB (Shoulder)
Marte Mapu, LB (Neck)
FULL PARTICIPATION
Charles Woods, CB (Groin)
What It Means for the Patriots:
While the recent release of cornerback D.J. James led many within Pats Nation to believe that Christian Gonzalez‘s return would accompany such a transaction, the second-team All-Pro was once again absent from the field on Wednesday. Gonzalez has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice.
Though he has yet to confirm the 23-year-old’s status for Sunday’s game, his presence on Wednesday’s report does little to encourage hope that the former Oregon standout would be set to suit up for Sunday’s matchup in Miami Gardens. If Gonzalez is unable to play against the Dolphins, the Pats would once again be expected to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries.
Landry is a new entry to New England’s injury report, listed as a limited participant due to a foot injury. It is presently unclear whether the veteran linebacker incurred the injury during last week’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, or prior to Wednesday’s practice. Landry was one of the Patriots standout defenders in Week 1, having registered 2.5 sacks five total pressures, and three run-stuffs, adding some much-promised aggression to New England’s front seven.
Perhaps with the expectation of Gonzalez, Boutte was the most intriguing name on the list. While New England’s offense was largely devoid of bright spots in Week 1, the former LSU standout certainly made the most of his position-leading 58 snaps. Boutte caught six passes for a career-high 103 yards. His growing synergy with Maye will be hard to replace should his shoulder injury linger throughout the week. Boutte’s status for Thursday’s practice should provide a clearer picture of his potential for playing on Sunday.
Woods, who initially joined the Patriots after being claimed off waivers in the aftermath of final roster cuts last month, practiced in full capacity on Wednesday as he recovers from a groin injury. The second-year cornerback is expected to add depth at the slot, as a complimentary option to team captain Marcus Jones.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Ethan Bonner, CB (Hamstring)
Storm Duck, CB (Ankle)
Austin Jackson, OL (Toe)
Benito Jones, DT (Oblique)
Darren Waller, TE (Hip)
Jaylen Wright, RB (Knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Ashtyn Davis, S (Knee)
Jaylen Waddle, WR (Shoulder)
What It Means for the Dolphins:
Six members of the Miami Dolphins did not participate in practice on Wednesday, three of which missed the team’s season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday — Bonner, Waller and Wright. Those three new players dealing with injuries are cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), tackle Austin Jackson (toe) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique).
With starting right guard James Daniels already on injured reserve, the potential absence of Austin Jackson could notably limit the effectiveness of the Dolphins’ offensive line.
Waddle, one of Miami’s most-effective receivers, had four catches for 30 yards in the team’s 33-8 loss at Indianapolis in Week 1. Given his history of success against New England, the Dolphins would clearly benefit from his presence on the field. The Alabama product was a limited participant on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
