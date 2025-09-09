Patriots WR's Stock Rises Despite Loss to Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte entered Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season intent on making the most of his time on the field.
While New England’s offense was largely devoid of bright spots in their 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Boutte certainly maximized his position-leading 58 snaps. Boutte caught six passes for a career-high 103 yards — his longest reception coming on a 24-yard connection with quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter, helping to set up the Pats’ only touchdown.
Boutte‘s performance clearly impressed Pats Nation, as the former LSU standout became the first Patriots’ player to earn a 100-yards-receiving game on opening day since tight end Rob Gronkowski logged seven receptions for 123 yards in a Sept. 2018 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.
Yet for Boutte, it was just another day at the office.
“I think people fail to realize that at one point in time, I was a first-round pick, just before my surgery,” Boutte told reporters on Monday. “I think a lot of people doubt that I can do what I do, but I always knew what I can do, but to some people it is a surprise. But to me, it’s just it’s always what I used to do.”
Boutte, New England’s sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, spent much of the offseason embroiled in both trade and release rumors. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordaintor Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old competed against such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Though he was aware of the narrative surrounding him, Boutte was content to let his performance on the field speak for itself.
Following a quiet rookie campaign, in which he caught two passes for 19 yards, Boutte emerged as one of the lone bright spots in the Patriots offense last season. He finished 2024 with 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns — ranking third on the team in receiving and tied for the team lead in scoring receptions.
Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches has clearly caught the eye of New England's coaches, especially head coach Mike Vrabel.
“There’s a lot of positive reasons … I would say that his comfort level in us, everybody and what we're doing,” Vrabel told reporters on Monday when asked about Boutte’s emergence. “I would also say his professionalism, the way he came in, prepared and knew a lot of spots, played a bunch of different positions in camp, which gave him a really good role, which then grew.”
On the wings of such praise, could Boutte become a favorite target of Maye in the coming weeks? Accordingly to Vrabel, it is certainly a possibility — provided the third-year receiver continues to perform at a high level.
“I think the quarterback trusts him. I think he's got good play strength at the top of the route,” Vrabel said. “So, just looking forward to continue to improve and happy for him that he's been able to have success from the spring to now.”
