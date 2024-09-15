Patriots Lose OT Thriller to Seahawks
The New England Patriots fell in Week 2 despite every effort to defeat the Seattle Seahawks at home.
A thriller from start to finish, the Patriots put the first points on the board with a five-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Ja'Lynn Polk. Two minutes later, the Seahawks put themselves on the scoreboard with a 56-yard bomb from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.
In the second quarter, the Patriots put a pair of fields goals on the board but fell to a four-point deficit heading into the half. Behind a short 1-yard rush by Zach Charbonnet and a last second field goal, Seattle went into halftime up 17-13 on New England.
Coming out of the break, neither team was able to put points on the board, going scoreless in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Rhamondre Stevenson added a touchdown from 1-yard out, taking a 20-17 lead over the Seahawks. But with 55 seconds left in the game, Jason Myers hit a 38-yard field goal to tie it up and this Week 2 battle into overtime.
The Patriots got the ball first in OT but were unable to convert on a 3rd and 1, punting to the Seahawks. Following an untimely pass interference penalty, Seattle set themselves up on the Patriots' side of the 50-yard line. And from there, a few completed passes set them up for a game-winning field goal, falling 23-20 in Week 2.
Brisset ended the game completing 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Gibson led the backfield withn 96 yards, and Hunter Henry finished with eight receptions for 109 yards.
