Patriots Lose Two Defenders to Injury
The New England Patriots lost two key defensive players in Week 2, losing inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and edge rusher Oshane Ximines against the Seattle Seahawks.
Bentley left early, leaving before halftime with a shoulder injury. After first being labeled as questionable to return, the Patriots have downgraded him to out for the remainder of the game.
Without Bentley, the Patriots turn to Raekwon McMillan at inside linebacker next to Jahlani Tavai. Bentley has started 67 of his 82 games for New England, including 16 of 17 games each of the last three seasons. In Week 1, he recorded 12 tackles and .5 sacks.
The Patriots lose Ximines in the third quarter after the edge rusher left with a knee injury. His initial diagnosis is questionable to return to the game.
Ximines's absence means the Patriots are without their depth piece behind Josh Uche on the outside. The Patriots typically only utilize three edge rushers on the depth chart, and will not be without thier third, leaving them limited for the remainder of the game.
He signed with the Patriots this offseason and recorded one tackle during the team's season-opener. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the New York Giants.
