Predicting Patriots' Starting Defense Post-Free Agency

We're still far from the start of the 2026 NFL season, but the New England Patriots certainly have a good idea about who they want in their starting lineup next fall.

Plenty of contributors from last year are out of the picture, including Khyris Tonga at defensive tackle, Anfernee Jennings and K'Lavon Chaisson off the edge, Jahlani Tavai at linebacker and Jaylinn Hawkins at safety. So where does the team go from here?

Here's an early projection about what New England's starting defense might look like when they take the field for Week 1 in September.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DEFENSIVE LINE: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden (4-3)

The big boys up front, Williams and Barmore, proved to be more than enough to handle for opposing offensive lines. Working in tandem, they were able to get after the passer as well as clog up running lanes in 2025. Without Tonga in the middle, young Cory Durden is the current favorite to earn a starting job in his second year with the team.

EDGE RUSHERS: Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones

Losing Jennings and Chaisson hurts this group. While the Patriots will certainly be using a premium draft choice for an edge rusher, the current pairing is a duo of crafty veterans. Landry was the team's top rusher to open up last year before a knee injury derailed his production. New England signed Jones to a three-year deal to help replace Chaisson's team-leading 10.5 sacks.

LINEBACKERS: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss

Two returners from 2025, Spillane and Elliss both played key roles as standup linebackers. This will be another spot on defense that New England will draft a rookie for, but because of some of the turnover from last year (the Patriots also declined to tender restricted free agent Jack Gibbens), here are the two starters for now.

CORNERBACKS: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones

Easy. The top three cornerbacks are all under contract and will lead the way again in 2026. Gonzalez has stamped his claim as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, while Davis and Jones have quickly become key pieces in coverage. Jones also chips in on special teams, returning two punts back for touchdowns last season.

SAFETIES: Craig Woodson, Kevin Byard

Woodson was a starter as a rookie last season, and now heads into his sophomore campaign as the incumbent. The team replaced Hawkins, the other starter, with Byard, a three-time All-Pro who's experienced with a Mike Vrabel-led defense. This unit should be among the top safety pairings in the entire league.

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