Patriots Lose Two Starters vs Dolphins
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots badly need to find a way to get a win this week against the Miami Dolphins. After losing three straight games following their Week 1 win, they can't afford a fourth straight.
With that in mind, the Patriots are going to need to win without a couple of their key players.
Just a few minutes ago, New England released their list of inactive players for today's Week 5 game. Most notably, the Patriots will be without wide receiver K.J. Osborn, safety Jabrill Peppers, safety Kyle Dugger, and wide receiver Javon Baker.
In total, there are seven inactive players for New England today.
Thankfully, the Patriots will not be the only team in this matchup dealing with some injury issues.
On the other side of the field, the Dolphins will be without some players as well. Some of them are Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson, and Jordan Poyer.
Outside of the inactive list, New England also made a big lineup move. They decided to bench starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson due to his fumble issues. Antonio Gibson will take his place as the starting back.
Kendrick Bourne is also active for the Patriots today. This will be his first game of the season and he's expected to make a massive impact on the New England passing game that has struggled.
While there are some challenges that will need to be overcome today, they also have some major positives.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a big Patriots' win on Monday morning. They need it if they want to stay alive as a potential fringe playoff contender.
Make sure to tune in to see if New England can get the job done. They will kick off against Miami at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX in their attempt to get back in the win column.
