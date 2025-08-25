Patriots WR Issues Advice Ahead of Roster Cuts
For the New England Patriots, the rest of roster cuts are just around the corner.
The Patriots — as is the case with every NFL team — have to cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Aug. 26. While close to 20 players have already been released, one wide receiver's spot who is certainly secure is Mack Hollins. However, he understands that's not the case with every other player currently with the Pats' franchise.
Hollins was signed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract in free agency this most recent offseason, and has since been a part of the top wide receiver corps throughout training camp. Alongside him have been Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kyle Williams.
Behind them is a group of more developmental receivers, including Javon Baker. After a preseason which saw him start one game and appear in three, it looks like Baker has a chance of remaining on the roster.
However, it's unclear how many wide receivers new head coach Mike Vrabel wants on his roster; and Hollins is aware that former fourth-round pick Baker is on the bubble heading into the rest of cuts.
As a result, Hollins offered Baker some advice when speaking with reporters on Sunday.
“It doesn’t matter how you stay on the bus. It just matters that you’re on the bus,” Hollins said. “There’s only so many spots. So if you find a way to at least get a chance, take it every time.”
Hollins himself had to spend some times as a special teams player before earning a role on the offensive side of the ball. Now — if Baker himself does end up lasting through roster cuts — he will likely be starting the season by contributing on special teams.
Across five different franchises (Philadelphia, Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Buffalo) before his time with the Pats, Hollins has tallied 2,069 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
If Baker can take Hollins' advice and eventually follow in his footsteps, maybe he too can one day be a key piece of the Patriots' offense.
