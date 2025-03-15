Patriots Questioned Over Puzzling Decision
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with massive issues along their offensive line, perhaps more than any other team in the NFL.
So it definitely struck many as odd when the Patriots decided to release center David Andrews earlier this week, as Andrews, when healthy, has long been one of their top offensive linemen.
New England opened up a mere $2.7 million in cap room with Andrews' release, which isn't really a big deal, especially considering that the Pats had the most cap space in the league heading into free agency.
So, what exactly are the Patriots doing here? George Balekji of NESN wondered the same thing during a recent edition of the "Boston Has Entered the Chat" podcast.
“A guy like David Andrews, I feel like, fits everything that Mike Vrabel stands for,” Balekji said. “But, they cut ties with him. Overall it’s a major question mark at the center position. ... It’s dependable and consistent. David Andrews, when healthy, is that. This feels like a hard business decision and I don’t all the way agree with it. You need leadership, and while I admire David Andrews as a leader, he wasn’t costing you a ton. He was a voice in the locker room that is respected and revered.”
Andrews only played in four games this past season due to a shoulder injury, but he has been a mainstay in the trenches for New England since 2015, winning a pair of Super Bowl championships with the Pats.
The 32-year-old has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has been a steady presence for the Pats and was, at the very least, a solid player.
Cutting him opens up yet another hole that the Patriots will have to fill, and it's fair to question whether or not they made the right move here.
