Patriots Camp Notebook: Rookie RB Rules the Red Zone
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With their first preseason game of the season fast approaching, the New England Patriots are getting back to business.
Following a brief weekend hiatus, the Pats returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Monday for their tenth day of training camp practices. While the day’s session may have lacked the flair of Friday’s in-stadium scrimmage, it certainly provided some valuable clues on which players may find the spotlight when the Pats host the Washington Commanders for joint practices on Wednesday — as well as their preseason opener on Friday.
Here is a look at some notable takeaways from day 10 in full pads:
Roll Call:
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Jahlani Tavai and offensive linemen Sidy Sow Caedan Wallace were absent.
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel confirmed prior to practice that Gonzalez would likely be out through Wednesday’s joint practice with the Commanders. Vrabel also revealed that Bourne will not practice this week after getting “rolled up on” during last Friday’s scrimmage.
Defensive back Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity, but did not participate in team drills. Having not participated in last week’s scrimmage, center Garrett Bradbury defensive tackle Keion White and running back Antonio Gibson also returned to the field.
Lastly, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was present as a participant, indicating that he has been removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Starter Drake Maye had his share of ups and downs during team drills. However, the 22-year-old impressed with his resilience and mostly solid mechanics. After completing eight of his first 11 passes, Maye was able to weather an 0-6 stretch to find receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 14-yard touchdown in the red zone. Maye finished the day going 11-of-21 in 11-v-11 drills and a perfect 8-of-8 in 7-v-7s.
Joshua Dobbs completed 8-of-16 during 11-v-11s and 5-of-6 in 7-v-7 drills. Dobbs has developed an impressive connection with receiver Javon Baker, as the pair hooked up for three scoring strikes during 7s — including an eye-opening contested catch over rookie cornerback Kobee Minor on a well-placed pass by Dobbs.
Offense Observations:
With Bradbury easing back into team drills, the Patriots offensive line groupings are becoming quite interesting. Rookie Jared Wilson was once again the top option at left guard, while Ben Brown saw some snaps at center with the first-team offense. As both Wallace and Sow remained on the sidelines, New England’s top reserve unit consisted of Trey Jacobs at left tackle, Brown at left guard, Cole Strange at center, Tyrese Robinson at right guard and Marcus Bryant at right tackle. Bryant also handed he primary right tackle duties after starter Morgan Moses left practice about midway through the day’s session.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson once again showcased his versatility and big-play ability with a strong showing on Monday. Henderson logged five total catches during team drills, one of which was an estimated 25-yard touchdown from Maye in the back-left corner of the end zone with linebacker Christian Elliss in coverage. The Ohio State product is among the more season-ready rookies in the Patriots offensive arsenal heading into joint practices on Wednesday.
Defense Observations:
While the Patriots offense may win the occasional battle, the defense has collectively been winning the war on the practice fields. New England’s pass rush continues to maintain the upper hand, with defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Anfernee Jennings earning would-be sacks on Monday.
New England’s secondary was once again intent on making its presence felt during one-on-ones and during team drills. During the latter, cornerbacks Marcus Jones, Kobee Minor, and Brandon Crossley all contributed pass break-ups. The battle among reserves within the Patriots cornerback group will be one to watch heading into the latter stages of camp practices.
Second-year corner D.J. James continues to open eyes by staying in lock step with receivers such as Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams. The former Seattle Seahawk made life difficult for Maye, Dobbs and their pass catchers, disrupting several plays during team drills. The 24-year-old routinely fights for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, he has played much bigger than his frame when filling in for either Gonzalez or Davis during team drills.
Injury Watch:
Cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. remained down for an extended period of time in the aftermath of a play during New England’s 11-on-11 drills. The Pats’ sixth-round pick in 2024 clutched his left knee before rising to his feet. Unfortunately, he was unable to put much pressure on his injured leg. Dial left the field on a cart and did not return.
Concern for Williams:
Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was reportedly treated for dehydration at Monday’s training camp practice. The 51-year-old left the session midway through with the help of medical staff as part of taking extra precaution.
Up Next:
The Patriots will return to field on Tuesday for their eleventh day of training camp sessions. Practice is set to begin at 10am.
New England will host joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 6. The session is scheduled to begin at 10:15am and will be open for public attendance.
