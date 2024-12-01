Patriots Make Interesting Locker Room Change
It has not exactly been a fun season for New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.
The Patriots selected Polk in the second round of the NFL Draft last spring, and many expected Polk to represent a significant producer in the team's aerial attack.
That has certainly not happened, as the University of Washington product has logged just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns this year.
So, what can New England do to get the young wide out going?
Well, the Pats have come up with an interesting idea: moving Polk's locker closer to veteran pass-catcher Kendrick Bourne.
“It’s like Jacoby (Brissett) being next to Drake (Maye), the vet and the rookie, and it’s kind of the same thing here,” Bourne said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “To be close to him, I’m going to keep encouraging him, speaking gems to him, speaking life into him. I don’t know if they do it on purpose, but things happen like they’re supposed to happen.”
Bourne is one of the elder statesmen in the Patriots' locker room, as he has been a member of the club since 2021.
The 29-year-old tore his ACL midway through last season and just returned to the field on Oct. 6. Since getting back in the lineup, Bourne has caught 16 passes for 170 yards and a score.
New England is in dire need of help at the wide receiver position. It was hoping that rookies Polk and Javon Baker would provide the unit with a lift, but it's looking more and more like the Pats will need to continue to overhaul the area during the offseason.
Of course, there is still time for Polk to turn things around in 2024, and he is still just 22 years old.
